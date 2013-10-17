The automated Japanese restaurant without waiters

Video

Spencer Kelly takes a break from the Ceatec technology fair in Tokyo to have some lunch in a Japanese restaurant with a difference.

The latest technology ensures food can be cooked to order and delivered to you by conveyor belt with your bill being calculated as you dispose of your used plates down a chute to be washed.

