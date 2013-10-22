Do you walk like a flamingo, a duck or a penguin?

Video

How good is your posture? Click's LJ Rich puts a new dongle to the test. It attaches to your back and tracks the way you walk sending signals to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

The app identifies your walking style as either flamingo, duck or penguin and suggests specific exercises to help improve your posture.

