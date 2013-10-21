Watch a digital dead frog rot before your eyes

Video

Technology is giving a new twist to traditional art. Artists Rob and Nick Carter have created a digital painting based on the 1630 oil on copper painting, Dead Frog with Flies by Dutch artist Ambrosius Bosschaert the Younger.

Digital technology allows the picture to gradually change over a three hour period showing from the frog's last breath to when it becomes just a skeleton having been eaten away by maggots.

Kate Bryan at the Fine Art Society Contemporary explains the appeal of digital art.

