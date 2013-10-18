Researchers test 'deep-sea internet' in a US lake

Video

Researchers at the University of Buffalo, New York, test an underwater wireless network. Snapchat, a photo-sharing app which deletes images after they have been viewed, has its self-destruct feature circumvented by an app called SnapHack and Google faces a backlash over plans to use Google+ social network data in adverts.

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at these and other tech news stories.

