'Surprise' at Facebook move to allow beheading videos
Facebook is allowing videos showing people being decapitated to be posted and shared on its site once again.
The social network had introduced a temporary ban in May following complaints that the clips could cause long-term psychological damage.
Facebook originally pulled decapitation videos after the Family Online Safety Institute - a member of its Safety Advisory Board - complained that they "crossed a line".
The charity's leader Stephen Balkam told the BBC he was surprised and upset by the latest development.
-
22 Oct 2013
- From the section Technology