UK cyber defence unit 'may include convicted hackers'

Convicted computer hackers could be recruited to the UK's cyber defence force if they pass security vetting, the head of the new unit has told BBC Newsnight.

Recruitment would be focused on "capability development" rather than "personality traits", Lt Col Michael White told Newsnight's Susan Watts.

In the film former Lulzsec hacker Mustafa al-Bassam and Dr David Day, who helped convict him, meet for the first time.