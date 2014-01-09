A sensor placed into a specially-made onesie monitors heart rate and temperature
Video

CES 2014: Gadget monitors baby's vital signs

Sensible Baby is billed as a sensor that is placed into a specially-made onesie.

Throughout the night, it will monitor a baby's movements, heart rate and temperature, alerting parents if there are any problems, say its makers.

Jeffry Tagen explained more to the BBC's Dave Lee, including whether or not the device is entirely safe.

