Video
CES 2014: Gadget monitors baby's vital signs
Sensible Baby is billed as a sensor that is placed into a specially-made onesie.
Throughout the night, it will monitor a baby's movements, heart rate and temperature, alerting parents if there are any problems, say its makers.
Jeffry Tagen explained more to the BBC's Dave Lee, including whether or not the device is entirely safe.
09 Jan 2014
