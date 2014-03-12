Video

Self described crypto-anarchist Cody Wilson, who made the first 3D printed gun, has told BBC HARDtalk the shadow economy has become the largest in the world as a consequence of "byzantine" state regulations.

Mr Wilson said that rather looking to the future, the real cyber utopia was in the present.

He said the internet was a powerful tool for both states and individuals, adding: "There is no way to separate the eminence of the mechanisms of control from what would ostensibly be the techniques of liberation."

