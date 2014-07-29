Video

Members of the millennial generation who have come onto the job market since the crisis of 2008 have had widely publicised problems finding work.

Careers that sustained many previous generations - who became lawyers or doctors, for example - are often no longer an option.

But some young people are finding ways to earn a living from skills they learned not at school, but from chatting with their friends on social media.

Samira Hussain reports from New York on the opportunities opened up by technology that did not even exist a few years ago.