The chairwoman of HTC says her firm is "co-operating" with Half-life and "hopes" to bring the video game to her firm's forthcoming virtual reality headset.

Her comments are likely to fuel speculation that games publisher Valve - who co-developed the Vive helmet - will shortly announce Half-life 3 as a title for the machine.

That would end a long wait for a sequel to one of gaming's most popular series.

It could also pose a threat to rival headsets from Facebook's Oculus division and Sony PlayStation, were it to be a platform exclusive.