The simulator bringing movement to virtual reality

Meet the Cable Robot Simulator - attach eight highly precise motors to a carbon fibre cage, strap in and put on your virtual reality headset - and start the ride.

Developed by the Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics in Germany, the aim is to combine virtual reality experiences with the sensation of real physical motion.

It draws inspiration from smaller cable robots used already to film sports matches.

This larger version can move a human rider around a room very precisely by varying the length of each cable.

Accelerating with forces up to 1.5 Gs, the team plan to use the system to study how our brains perceive and compute motion by combining different senses.

BBC Click's Stephen Beckett spoke to Prof Heinrich Bulthoff about the project.

Additional footage courtesy: Philipp Miermeister

