Robotic Bee copies puffins to fly and swim

Researchers at Harvard University have created a miniature robot which now has the ability to swim, fly and hover.

The design was inspired by birds that can both fly and swim like the puffin.

It is hoped the robots, which are slightly larger than a real bee, will eventually be able to help real insects pollinate plants in the wild, or even be used for surveillance applications.

BBC Click's Stephen Beckett spoke to RoboBee researcher Kevin Chen about the project.

