The robot which learns like a child

Video

A robot which learns like a child - by trial and error - has been developed by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley.

Brett (Berkeley Robot for the Elimination of Tedious Tasks) used its deep learning algorithm to perform various tasks from putting hangers on a rack to screwing a cap on a bottle of water.

The researchers believe that if a robot can learn autonomously, it will be more successful at completing tasks in the real world.

BBC Click's Talia Franco spoke to Sergey Levine to find out more.

