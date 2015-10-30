World View's passenger capsule on a test flight
Video

Passenger space balloon test flight and other tech news

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the week's technology highlights including a "tractor beam" which uses sound waves to move small objects, space tourism company World View carries out a successful test flight for a passenger balloon and Google says it will launch a ring of helium balloons into the stratosphere to broadcast an internet connection to people living below them.

