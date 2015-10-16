Could this device transmit touch over long distances?

Video

A system using a combination of mirrors, ultrasound transmitters and an Xbox Kinect is allowing the illusion of touch to be projected.

The current version of the Haptoclone uses mirrors so the projection is limited to a very short distance, but if these were replaced with cameras and screens, then sight, sound and touch could be possibly transmitted around the world.

Prof Hiroyuki Shinoda at the University of Tokyo's department of Complexity Science and Engineering says that such a system could be used for families who live too far away from each other to hug.

BBC Click's Spencer Kelly reports.

