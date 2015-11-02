Starship robot aims to reduce delivery costs

Video

A new robot developed by one of the original founders of Skype could help reduce the price we pay for deliveries - and possibly make them free in the future.

Starship drives autonomously to the shopper's doorway and then texts an alert message to announce its arrival. The low speed robot is designed to drive for a few miles from a local hub or a shop and can only carry small loads.

The company is currently testing its prototypes and hopes to launch pilot services in the UK next year.

BBC Click's Talia Franco spoke to Ahti Heinla about his new robot.

