YouTube stars join ad-free Red service

Video

Lilly Singh, PewDiePie and Rooster Teeth are among the big names who will offer exclusive content to YouTube's new pay-to-watch service.

YouTube Red costs $9.99 (£6.50) a month and offers an ad-free experience that includes feature-length films and other clips from the vloggers and channels.

However, analysts have doubts about how many users will be willing to pay for access, having become accustomed to getting it for free.

The service will initially only be available in the US.