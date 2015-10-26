AuraVisor virtual reality headset has built-in computer

Video

A York-based virtual reality start-up believes it has spotted a gap in the market and is seeking the public's support to get it into production.

The AuraVisor headset includes a built-in computer and a wi-fi chip, allowing its maker to offer a "wireless" solution.

It is set to be cheaper than high-end kit set for launch over the coming months that will require a PC or video games console to work.

However, those wishing to dip their toes into VR might get a cheaper and higher-quality experience by using headsets that make use of a slotted-in smartphone.

Rory Cellan-Jones quizzed AuraVisor's founder James Talbot about its prospects as the company prepares to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.