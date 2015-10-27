Raspberry Pi customised 'mutants' set to spread

Video

The makers of the Raspberry Pi computer are to allow third-parties to develop customised versions of the barebones PC.

The "mutant" versions of the Pi can involve changes to the layout of its circuit board, use of extra memory, redesign of the interfaces that allow it to connect to other equipment as well other modifications that add or remove functionality.

The announcement comes a fortnight after Intel announced the release of Arduino 101 - a rival stripped-back computer, which will cost $30 (£19.50) when it goes on sale next year.

The BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones asked Raspberry Pi's founder Eben Upton what uses he expected the custom-made PCs to be put to.