Twitter ad sparks social media backlash
In a first for Twitter, the social network has launched a television advertisement campaign with the hope of attracting more users to the site.
However, the fast-paced ad was met with confusion by some viewers - one of whom described it as "incomprehensible".
Aired during a broadcast of the World Series baseball tournament, the campaign highlighted a new Twitter feature called Moments, which compiles selections of recent tweets relevant to a specific topic or theme.
Watch the full advert and read more about the backlash it sparked.
-
29 Oct 2015
- From the section Technology