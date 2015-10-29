Tweet
Video

Twitter ad sparks social media backlash

In a first for Twitter, the social network has launched a television advertisement campaign with the hope of attracting more users to the site.

However, the fast-paced ad was met with confusion by some viewers - one of whom described it as "incomprehensible".

Aired during a broadcast of the World Series baseball tournament, the campaign highlighted a new Twitter feature called Moments, which compiles selections of recent tweets relevant to a specific topic or theme.

Watch the full advert and read more about the backlash it sparked.

