How to produce hydrogen from algae

Scientists at Imperial College London's Energy Futures Lab have developed a method for continuously producing hydrogen by using algae.

Traditionally the process has to be stopped periodically to remove dead algae and feed in new algae.

This new method allows the dead algae to be replaced by living algae at the correct rate, allowing the process and the production of hydrogen to continue for over a month.

