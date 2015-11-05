Facebook video 'not a threat' to YouTube
More than eight billion videos are now viewed on Facebook every day, according to the social network.
It is a staggering number, and represents double the figure reported in April.
What is more it appears to dwarf the billion views YouTube clocks up daily, although it is not a true like-for-like comparison.
Facebook's aggressive push into video will surely delight advertisers who can promote their products alongside popular clips.
But YouTube star Tom Ridgewell - who has nearly four million followers on YouTube - told the BBC he was not convinced that Facebook was a big threat to Google's service.
