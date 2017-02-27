Media player
MWC 2017: Will Nokia phones be bestsellers again?
The launch of a revamped Nokia 3310 handset has dominated the tech headlines.
But it is the release of three Android-powered smartphones under the same brand that will determine the success of the Finnish start-up behind the project.
Rory Cellan-Jones reports from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
27 Feb 2017
