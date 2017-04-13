Airbnb account hijackers burgle homes

Video

Airbnb is improving the security of its app and website after a BBC investigation found people’s homes had been burgled by scammers using stolen accounts.

The BBC spoke to three people who were targeted after they advertised their properties on the accommodation-booking service.

The scammers hijacked accounts with verified badges and changed some of personal details to pull off the thefts.

Airbnb said it had already been working on the changes – which include sending text warnings if profiles are altered – when the crimes were brought to its attention.

"Unfortunately there have been some incidents where hosts and guests have suffered," said Nate Blecharczyk, co-founder of Airbnb.

"This is not acceptable to us, therefore we’re working around the clock to do everything we can to improve our detection and prevention methods."