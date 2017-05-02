Video

Microsoft's Panos Panay explains how the Microsoft Surface can last up to 14 hours between charges.

The integration of key components into the motherboard should mean lower power consumption and better performance from the new Surface laptop, according to Microsoft.

"This isn't about taking your charger and pulling it out of your bag between classes", Panos Panay, corporate vice president for Surface Computing at Microsoft said.

"Charge your device, leave your charger at home and go to school. And then go to the library. And then come home and binge-watch Netflix. And then cram a little. And then charge it."