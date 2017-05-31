Estonia’s robot graffiti artists

Video

Estonian company SprayPainter is using smartphones to create artwork.

The technology allows an individual to choose an image and with the help of a smartphone, the Sprayprinter decides when to paint and when not to - creating a picture dot by dot.

The company is now thinking bigger and with the help of US-based company RoverTec, it is hoping to take its artwork to new heights with the use of robots.

