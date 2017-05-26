The smart tap which aims to serve 'perfect' beer

Video

San Francisco start-up, Pubinno, has created smart taps that aim to pour a great beer every time.

The device is designed to work with bartenders, not replace them and connects to a dashboard that collects data about the pints served.

Each tap costs $35 (£27) a month. They are currently in 30 bars and breweries in the US and Europe.

BBC Click and North America technology reporter Dave Lee finds out more.

