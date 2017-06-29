The defibrillator drone that can beat ambulance times

Video

A drone which could deliver a defibrillator to a person suffering from a cardiac arrest is being tested by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

Trial flights have the shown the drones can arrive at a destination four times faster than an ambulance.

After cardiac arrest, the chances of survival decrease by 10% for every minute that an individual goes without cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or defibrillation.

Some 300,000 people die of cardiac arrest in Europe each year.

