Google has been fined a record 2.4bn euros ($2.7bn; £2.1bn) by the European Commission, which says the US firm gives unfair prominence to its Shopping product comparison service in its search results.

The US company has been given 90 days to make changes or face further fines.

At her press conference, the BBC asked Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager what evidence she had that consumers had been harmed.