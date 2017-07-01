Driving a car made from biodegradable materials

Video

A car made from biodegradable natural materials has passed road safety tests in the Netherlands.

TU Ecomotive, a student team from Eindhoven University of Technology, unveiled LINA earlier this year.

The four-seater's lightweight structure is made from sugar beet and flax which takes 20% of the energy used to produce today's aluminium or carbon-fibre based cars.

The university says the concept car will undergo a few final adaptations before being allowed on public roads later this month.

BBC Click's Dan Simmons was the first person outside of the team who has been allowed to take it for a test drive.

