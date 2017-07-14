DeepMind AI is learning to walk and other tech news

Video

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

Facebook announces it is trialling embedded adverts in its Messenger app.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's See You Again has overtaken Psy’s Gangnam Style to be the most-watched video on YouTube

Google’s DeepMind artificial intelligence is attempting to learn how to walk using virtual environments, which could one day be used to help robots navigate in complex or unfamiliar spaces.

