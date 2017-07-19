Hands-on with the sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 Beta

Video

Destiny 2 - the sequel to developers Bungie’s epic sci-fi shooter, has a pre-release online beta, where fans can get a taster of how the new game plays and some of its new features.

The full game is set to be released in September 2017.

While popular, the first Destiny received extensive downloadable upgrades to improve the experience.

Will the developers get it right straight out of the gate with the sequel?

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak got hands on with the beta.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.