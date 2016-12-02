'Eyeborg’: The man with the camera eye
Meet Rob Spence, the film-maker with the camera eye

Rob Spence is a film-maker who is blind in one eye.

Nine years ago he replaced his eye with a tiny video camera.

The camera is not connected to his optic nerve but sends its footage to a receiver.

He has used his camera eye to record segments for a mini documentary about cyborgs - people who augment their bodies using technology.

BBC Click spoke to him about his eye-cam.

