3D-printed drone sends back pictures of ISS
3D-printed drone's space station pictures and other news

BBC Click’s Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • Atari reveals more details about its new video game console, the Ataribox
  • A security robot in Washington DC "drowns" after falling into a fountain
  • Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) 3D-printed drone sends its first pictures of the International Space Station back to Earth

