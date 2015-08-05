Video
Cash machine hacked in five minutes
After cash machines were hacked in Thailand and Taiwan in 2016, Click asks if the same thing could happen again.
Leigh-Anne Galloway, a security expert with Positive Technologies, says most cash machines are effectively a Windows XP computer attached to a safe.
BBC Click's Spencer Kelly joins her with a cash machine to find out more.
25 Jul 2017
Technology