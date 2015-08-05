Ransomware spike blamed on easy-to-use malware builders

Video

Security experts say a sharp increase in ransomware attacks is in part a result of how easy the malware is to acquire.

Researchers at Cylance and AlienVault were able to find off-the-shelf ransomware using a normal search engine, which could then be used to lock victims' computer files and blackmail them.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

This week BBC News is taking a close look at all aspects of cyber-security. The coverage is timed to coincide with the two biggest shows in the security calendar - Black Hat and Def Con.

We will have further features and videos on Wednesday, and then coverage from the two Las Vegas-based events over the following days.

Follow all our coverage via this link