A-ha pop video becomes augmented reality and other news

BBC Click's Kat Hawkins looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • Pop group a-ha's iconic Take On Me video is re-created in augmented reality
  • Technology bosses Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg clash over views on artificial intelligence
  • Microsoft Paint "died" and was then saved, as Microsoft announced users would still be able to access the graphics program for free

