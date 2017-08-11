Video
Password guru regrets past security advice and other news
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- The Pentagon gives US military bases permission to shoot down civilian drones if they get too close to their bases
- Social media company Facebook announces a new video service, Watch, which will include specially commissioned shows
- Password guru Bill Burr regrets past tips about frequently changing passwords and muddling up words with capital letters, numbers and symbols.
Additional footage: Pixar / Walt Disney Pictures / Lucasfilm
