There should be a right to 'decent obscurity'
Social media firms will be required to delete information on children and adults when asked, under new laws aimed at giving people a greater "right to be forgotten" online.
Emily Taylor, CEO of Oxford Information Labs and editor of the Journal of Cyber Policy, told the Today programme: "Data has an afterlife and we don't like to think about it."
"We need greater protection and greater information on how we are profiled," she added.
07 Aug 2017
