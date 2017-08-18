‘Robotarium’ gives anyone access to robots, and other news

Video

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

Amazon announces the closure of its LoveFilm By Post DVD rental service

Bill Gates donates shares worth $4.6bn (£3.6bn) to charity - equivalent to 5% of his total fortune

Georgia Tech unveils its “Robotarium” which allows researchers around the world to conduct experiments remotely

