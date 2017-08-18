Video
‘Robotarium’ gives anyone access to robots, and other news
BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- Amazon announces the closure of its LoveFilm By Post DVD rental service
- Bill Gates donates shares worth $4.6bn (£3.6bn) to charity - equivalent to 5% of his total fortune
- Georgia Tech unveils its “Robotarium” which allows researchers around the world to conduct experiments remotely
18 Aug 2017
