How much screen time should children have?

The former director of GCHQ Robert Hannigan says the country is lagging behind others when it comes to cyber skills and "we need young people to explore this digital world just as they explore the physical world".

His comments have challenged conventional parenting advice limiting the time children spend online or in front of a screen.

Author and parenting coach Noel Janis-Norton and co-author of Ten Things Video Games Can Teach Us Jordan Erica Webber discuss on the Today programme how much screen time we should give to our children.