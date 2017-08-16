Nokia 8 smartphone takes 'bothie' videos

Video

The latest Nokia smartphone aims to popularise the idea of filming "bothies".

The device can capture video from both its front and rear-facing cameras at the same time, and broadcast the images side-by-side to YouTube and other livestreaming services.

The aluminium-shelled Nokia 8 costs about 600 euros ($703; £547).

The BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones asked whether it is distinctive enough to stand out from other high-end rivals.