Dancing robots break new record and other news
BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- More than 100 robotic experts warn the United Nations to take action to prevent the development of "killer robots"
- The largest group of dancing robots sets a Guinness World Record in China
- Developers in Japan offer a robot "priest" to conduct Buddhist funeral rites at a fraction of the cost of a human
25 Aug 2017
