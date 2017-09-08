Mario is no longer a plumber and other news
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nintendo says Mario is no longer a plumber, and other news

BBC Click's Kat Hawkins looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • Clothes that grow with your child win the UK’s annual James Dyson award for innovation
  • A pen-like device that can identify cancerous tissue in 10 seconds has been developed
  • Nintendo announces computer game character Mario is no longer a plumber

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

Go to next video: 3D printing brings dinosaur fossils 'to life'