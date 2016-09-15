Video
Selfie app 'spots early signs of pancreatic cancer'
A team of medical clinicians and computer scientists have teamed up to create an app designed to spot early signs of pancreatic cancer.
The disease, which killed Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs, is one of the hardest types of cancer to treat, but detecting and treating it early can make a big difference to survival rates.
The BiliScreen app is still in development at the University of Washington but is due to be presented at a computing conference later this month.
