LG's V30 smartphone 'leaves gimmicks behind'

LG's latest handset is attracting plaudits at Berlin's Ifa tech expo, where it was unveiled.

Reviewers are praising its OLED display and advanced camera features.

To many it represents a "back to basics" approach after past flagships that focused on unusual features such as second displays and snap-in modules - and then failed to become bestsellers.

The BBC's Joe Miller was given an early look at the handset and quizzed the company about its strategy.