Google: Shared duty to find terrorist material
One of Google's most senior executives has defended the company's response to terrorist propaganda appearing online.
General counsel Kent Walker told the Today programme the company is working to improve the quality of machine learning so it can identify and remove material it finds. But he added that the government and the police must work with the firm.
His interview coincides with a demand by Prime Minister Theresa May that tech firms take down terrorist material within two hours or face fines.
20 Sep 2017
