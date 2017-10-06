Honda unveils a disaster relief robot

Video

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:

London's National Theatre tests mixed-reality glasses that can make subtitles float on stage to help those who are deaf or have hearing loss

Researchers have turned everyday objects into remote controls

Honda unveils a prototype disaster relief robot which can move through narrow gaps, crawl over debris and climb ladders

