How to control your television with any object
A way of turning any object into a remote control has been developed.
The Matchpoint system, developed by Lancaster University, only needs a webcam and a chosen object.
Once synchronised, the user can change the volume, channel or access menus.
It is hoped the tool could also be used by people who are unable to use a keyboard and mouse, a remote control or existing gesture techniques.
12 Oct 2017
- From the section Technology