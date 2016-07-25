Control your television with any object

Video

A way of turning any object into a remote control has been developed.

The Matchpoint system, developed by Lancaster University, only needs a webcam and a chosen object.

Once synchronised, the user can change the volume, channel or access menus.

It is hoped the tool could also be used by people who are unable to use a keyboard and mouse, a remote control or existing gesture techniques.

BBC Click finds out more.

