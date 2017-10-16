Helping robots understand body language

Video

The Panoptic Studio is one of the first systems to accurately capture motion without the use of markers.

Made up of over 500 different cameras, the dome could be used to analyse human gestures and reactions.

“Every subtle gesture - how you cross your arms, how you move backwards and forwards - these are things we effortlessly interpret but machines are blind to,” explains Carnegie Mellon University’s Prof Yaser Sheikh.

“Being able to endow machines with an ability to understand and interpret these is key to be able to get them to be partners with us as opposed to just tools for us,” he adds.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.